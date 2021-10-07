Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.