Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €36.50 by Warburg Research

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

