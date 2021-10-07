Fundamental Research Lowers Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$85.43 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

