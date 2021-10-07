CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

CareDx stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

