Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPSI opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

