Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

