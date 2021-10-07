Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Haynes International worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

