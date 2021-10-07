BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $204,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,099 shares of company stock worth $1,873,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

