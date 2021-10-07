BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 800 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digi International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

