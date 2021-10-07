Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 62,784 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Container Store Group worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE TCS opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.