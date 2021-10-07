Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOON opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

