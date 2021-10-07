ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head to Head Review

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This table compares ContextLogic and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 197.49%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.39%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Chewy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.21 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.83 Chewy $7.15 billion 3.77 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -280.61

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.