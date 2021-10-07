iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.12.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

