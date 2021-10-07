Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,859,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

