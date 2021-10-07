GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTBP. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $891,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

