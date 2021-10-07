Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DPUKY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.02. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

