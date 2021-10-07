TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TFS Financial by 401.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 376.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

