BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $342,000 Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 123.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

