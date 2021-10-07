BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,959 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.