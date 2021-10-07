BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,407 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

