BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kforce were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 76.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,308 shares of company stock worth $2,522,040. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $64.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.