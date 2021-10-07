Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,170 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

RIV opened at $16.97 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

