Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.