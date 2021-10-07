Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $378.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.