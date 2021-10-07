Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.