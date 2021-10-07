Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

