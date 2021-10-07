Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
