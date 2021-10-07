Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

