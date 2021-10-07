Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

