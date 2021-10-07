Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $205.26 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

