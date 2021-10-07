Richard White Sells 122,501 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 122,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$52.66 ($37.61), for a total transaction of A$6,450,902.66 ($4,607,787.61).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 122,516 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$52.65 ($37.61), for a total transaction of A$6,450,467.40 ($4,607,476.71).

On Thursday, September 16th, Richard White sold 130,108 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$49.60 ($35.43), for a total transaction of A$6,453,356.80 ($4,609,540.57).

On Thursday, September 9th, Richard White sold 132,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.53 ($34.66), for a total transaction of A$6,449,928.18 ($4,607,091.56).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 107,971 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total transaction of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

