Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

