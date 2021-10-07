CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.86.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $159.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.05 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

