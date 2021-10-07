Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

