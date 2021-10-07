Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $235.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.12.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $189.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $837,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
