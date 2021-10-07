Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $235.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $189.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $837,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

