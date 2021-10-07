Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CDMO opened at $21.19 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 790,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 588,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.