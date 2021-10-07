Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 530.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.