Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.