Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $98.18 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

