Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 1,340.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $232,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $22.27 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.