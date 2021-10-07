Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

BATS VFMF opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36.

