Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

