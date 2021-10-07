Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Citigroup raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BPMP opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

