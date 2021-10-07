Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

