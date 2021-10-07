DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $30,199,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,333,384.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $82.39 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.