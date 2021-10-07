Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,845,000.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

