Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 224.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $731,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MGF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.