Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 27.3% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

