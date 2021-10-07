Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,880,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,858,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

