Barclays Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $82.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of JCI opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

