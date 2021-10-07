Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

